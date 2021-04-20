Covid-19: The highest daily fatality rate so far

2,931 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 35,746 conducted tests. 237 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, the highest fatality rate caused by the virus in Romania so far. 1,432 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are admitted in intensive care, in a more serious condition.

There have been 1,034,003 cases of people infected with coronavirus in Romania so far since the begiining of the pandemic, with 950,242 declared cured.

The death toll surged to 26,618, with 237 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 145 men and 92 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Five deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 16 deaths among patients aged 50 to 59, 66 deaths in the 60-69 age category, 91 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 59 deaths among elderly over 80.

220 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, six victims presented no comorbidity, and no other diseases had been reported in the case of 11 other dead patients.

12,113 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized across the country, with 1,432 of them in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate is on decline in Bucharest today to 4.71 per 1,000 inhabitants compared to 5.01 a day ago. Infection rates are also dropping in Ilfov – 5.30 from 4.96, in Cluj from 4.93 to 4.61 and in Brasov from 3.39 to 3.19.

Hunedoara-3.16, Timiș -3.10, Arad – 3.03 and Alba-3.02 are also in the red scenario, with the incidence rate higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The lowest infection rates were in Suceava-0.71, Maramureș-0.73.

As for new daily infections, 19 counties, almost half of the total, have reported over 50 infections with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Bucharest ranks first wit 500 new daily cases, followed by Cluk with 192, Bihor (137) and Timiș (101).