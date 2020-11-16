Covid-19 updates: Almost 5,000 daily cases, 149 dead, 1,187 patients in intensive care

Other 4,931 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of just 11,266 tests, which means an infection ate of over 43%.
Overall, 365,212 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.
149 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,187 patients are in intensive care.
Sibiu near an infection rate of 9 per 1,000 inhabitants
Sibiu county still tops rankings on COVID-19 case incidence in the past 14 days, with an infection rate of 8.83 per 1,000. Cluj ranks two (7.37).
Bucharest reported an infection rate of 5.6/1,000.
Infection rate over 6: Alba (6.01), Brașov (6.21), Ilfov (6.83), Timiș (6.85).