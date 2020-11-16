Covid-19 updates: Almost 5,000 daily cases, 149 dead, 1,187 patients in intensive care

Other 4,931 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of just 11,266 tests, which means an infection ate of over 43%.

Overall, 365,212 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.

149 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,187 patients are in intensive care.

Separate from the newly 4,931 confirmed cases, other 445 people who were already infected have testes positive for the virus again, following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 9,075, with 149 new more victims reported in the past day: 86 men and 63 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 4 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 7 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 36 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 50 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 51 deaths in patients over 80.

141 of the latest victims had underlying conditions, 5 dead patients presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been reported so far in case of 5 other victims.

13,467 Romanian infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,187 in intensive care, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Sibiu near an infection rate of 9 per 1,000 inhabitants

Sibiu county still tops rankings on COVID-19 case incidence in the past 14 days, with an infection rate of 8.83 per 1,000. Cluj ranks two (7.37).

Bucharest reported an infection rate of 5.6/1,000.

Infection rate over 6: Alba (6.01), Brașov (6.21), Ilfov (6.83), Timiș (6.85).

Infection rate over 5: Arad (5.68), Bihor (5.77), Constanța (5.2), Sălaj (5.9). Infection rate over 4: Bistrița Năsăud (4.42), Mureș (4.98), Satu Mare (4.48). Infection rate over 3: Argeș (3.68), Covasna (3.36), Dâmbovița (3.43), Dolj (3.94), Hunedoara (3.18), Ialomița (3.06), Iași (3.14), Maramureș (3.87), Vâlcea (3.1).

