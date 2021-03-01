Covid-19 updates: Infection rate up to 18%, 53 deaths, over 1,000 in intensive care

2,096 new infections with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 11,593 conducted tests, which bring the infection rate up to 18%. 53 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV have died in the past day, while 1,022 patients are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

Another county enters the rate scenario, Cluj, after its infection rate had gone beyond 3 per one thousand inhabitants. Timis and Maramures counties are also “in the red Covid area”.

Overall, there have been 804,090 Romanian infected with SARS-CoV-2 so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 741,471 patients declared cured.



The death toll climbed to 20,403, with 53 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 29 men and 24 women from Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Gorj, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, four deaths in the 50-59 age group, 17 deaths among patients aged from 60 to 69, 16 deaths in the 70-79 age category and 14 deaths among people over 80.

47 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, 5 victims presented no other comorbidity, and no diseases have been reported so far in the case of one patient.

8,334 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,022 admitted in intensive care.

Infection rates

Cluj county is back in the “Covid red are”, reporting an infection rate of 3.15 per 1,000 in the past 14 days. Maramures’ rate is 3.12 and Timis stands at 5.07.

Bucharest has the same infection as Sunday-2.48, with 11 more counties in the yellow zone.

The lowest infection rates were reported in Călărași – 0.68, Buzău – 0.69 and Harghita – 0.7.

12 counties, almost one thirds, have reported over 50 new cases each in the past 24 hours. The highest number of new daily Covid infections is in Bucharest- 446, which is followed by Cluj – 326, Timiș – 219, Ilfov (148), Constanța (103) and Brașov (85).