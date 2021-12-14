Covid death fatality rate double than the previous day

946 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. At the same, the number of Covid-related deaths has doubled today than the previous day – 106 reported in the past 24 hours. 665 patients are in a serious condition in intensive care.

“According to the data available on December 14, 2021, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 946 cases of positive people with SARS-CoV-2 were registered. 106 deaths were also reported, of which 17 were previous. We will detail the data in the newsletter from 13.00”, announces the Strategic Communication Group.

So far in Romania there have been 1,794,589 cases of people infected with COVID-1, with 10,655 being reinfected patients more than 6 months after the first infection. 1,719,084 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 57,847, with 106 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 55 men and 51 women from in Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Buzău, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava,Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

17 of the recently reported victims died in Argeș, Bacău, Giurgiu, Neamț, Suceava, Tulcea, Vaslui, in October and November.

One of the dead patients was reported in Mehedinti and was got infected in Germany, another victim was from Constanta and got infected in Russia, while another one was reported in Bihor and got infected in Hungary.

Among the recently reported 106 deaths, one was in the 20-29 age group, one in 30-39 age group, two in the the 40-49 age range, 16 in people aged 50 to 59, 28 in patients in their 60s, 30 in patients in their 70s and 29 among people over 80.

100 of the recent victims had comorbidities, three dead patients reported no other diseases, while no underlying conditions have been reported so far in the case of three other victims.

Among the 106 dead patients due to the coronavirus infection, 95 were not vaccinated, 11 were vaccinated. Those 11 vaccinated dead patients, were aged from 50 to over 8- and they all had comorbidities.

3,848 Romanians infected with Covid-19 are currently hospitalized, with 665 in intensive care. Out of those 665 patients in ICU, 59 ahad vaccination certificates.

Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 78 are children, with four of them in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the infection rate in Bucharest had dropped below 0.85 per one thousand inhabitants, the lowest rate since August 31 onward.

The incidence of Covid case in the Capital has decreased below 1 per 1,000 on Sunday.