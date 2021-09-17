COVID incidence rate gets beyond 2 per 1,000 in Bucharest, restrictions might lie ahead

Bucharest has exceeded, on Friday, the threshold of COVID incidence rate of 2 per one thousand inhabitants.

According to the information transmitted by the Public Health Directorate, the COVID incidence rate reached 2.05/1,000 in the Capital city. A day ago it was 1.93.

Under these circumstances, the inhabitants of Bucharest might expect new restrictions after a proposal in this regard filed by the local healthcare authority (DSP) had been sent to the Capital Prefecture.

Among the restrictions that might be imposed are those related to the capacity that could be occupied in cinemas and performance halls – at most 70%, at indoor sports competitions – at most 50% or in clubs and discos – 70%, only if all people are vaccinated.