Covid infections on decline, yet the fatality rates still high

2,523 new daily Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 37,309 conducted tests, which means the number is on the decline. Yet the fatality rate remains high, with 170 infected Romanians passing away in the past day. 1,391 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, 1,024,521 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic more than one year ago, with 963,840 patients being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 27,113, with 170 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 100 men and 70 women admitted in hospitals from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Three deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, three deaths in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths among patients aged 50 to 59, 41 deaths in people aged 60 to 69, 60 deaths in the 70-79 age category and 50 deaths in elderly over 80.

164 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, five dead patients presented no comorbidity, while in the case of another one victim no diseases had been reported so far.

10,901 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,391 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Only Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov and Cluj remain in the red area, with a Covid infection rate per 1,000 inhabitants higher than 3. The infection rate stands at 4.15 in Bucharest on Friday, in Ilfov at 4.13, and in Cluj at 4.04.

The infection rate is below 3 per one thousand inhabitants in the rest of the counties.

The most numerous daily Covid infections are still reported in the Capital – 470. The number of new infections is yet significantly lower compared to the previous weeks, so no county reported over 200 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Five counties reported over 100 new daily infections: Cluj – 147, Prahova – 114, Ilfov – 106, Brașov – 105 and Mureș – 102.