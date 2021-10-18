Covid positive rate trend close to 30%. 261 infected Romanians died in the past day

There have been 10,141 new COVID-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the positive trend rate climbing to 29.30%. 261 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, with 238 of the victims being unvaccinated. 1,764 infected patients are in a critical condition, in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,467,401 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, October 18, 2021, with 5,830 of them being reinfected patients more than 180 days after the first infection. 1,245,422 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 42,042, with 261 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 134 men and 127 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

A dead patient got infected in Austria and was reported by Bihor Public Health Direction.



One death in the past 24 hours was reported in the 10-19 age group, one in the 20-29 age group, three in the 30-39 age group, seven in the 40-49 age group, 21 in the 50-59 age group, 59 in the 60-69 age range, 99 in patients in their 70s and 70 deaths among elderly over 80.



Among the young patients who died due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection there are two young girls, aged 19 and 20 respectively. Both girls had underlying medical conditions and were not vaccinated. The 19yo girl was from Hunedoara county and the 20yo one was from Satu Mare county.

231 of the recently reported victims had underlying medical conditions, 21 dead patients had no other diseases, and no other pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in the case of nine other victims.



Among the 261 recent victims, 238 were not vaccinated, while 23 were vaccinated. Those 23 vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to 80. 22 of them had pre-existing conditions, one had no other disease.

The number of hospitalized Covid patients is on the rise, 19,754 were registered in the past 24 hours, with 1,764 in intensive care. Out of the total hospitalized Covid patients, 491 are children, with 41 of them in intensive care.

Infection rates

Meanwhile the infection rate has set a new record in Bucharest – 16.42 per one thousand inhabitants. A month ago the infection rate stood at 2.33 per 1,000.

District 2 – 16.93

District 3 – 13.70

District 4 – 17.07

District 5 – 16.77

District 6 – 17.41

Countrywide, the incidence of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 20 per 1,000 in seven localities around Bucharest, in Ilfov county: Bragadiru – 20.33, Chiajna – 22.40, Clinceni – 21.32, Corbeanca – 22.47, Domnești – 22.14, Popești-Leordeni – 20.16, Tunari – 23.92.

Per countie,s the highest Covid incidence rate was reported in Ilfov – more than 17 per 1,000, while the lowest was in Satu Mare- 3.4 and Covasna – 3.65.

However, the entire country is the red scenario, with an infection rate higher than 3 per one thousand.