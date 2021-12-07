Daily Covid-19 infections and related deaths again on the rise

The number of daily Covid-19 infections is again up in Romania. 1,421 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, as well as 107 Covid-related deaths. Six of these newly reported deaths occurred in the previous weeks.

834 patients infected with COVID-19 are in a more serious condition in intensive care.



Overall, there have been 1,788,260 cases of COVID – 19 infections in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, December 7, 2021, with 10,517 being reinfected patients more than 6 months after the first infection. 1,705,896 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 57,260, with 107 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 61 men and 46 women from Argeș, Arad, București, Bacău, Bihor, Banat, Brăila, Bistrița, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Cluj, Călărași, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Galați, Ilfov, Ialomița, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Tulcea, Timiș, Teleorman, Vâlcea, Vaslui.

Six of these new deaths occurred in Arad, Argeș, Covasna, Neamț, in October and November.



Among the recently reported 107 deaths due to SARS-CoV-2, one was in the 20-29 age group, three in the 40-49 age group, six in the 50-59 age group, 24 in the 60-69 age group, five in the 70-79 age group and 68 in people over 80.

100 of the recent victims had comorbidities, four dead patients had no other disease and no other pre-existing conditions have been detected so far int he case of three other dead patients.



Among those 107 victims, 93 were not vaccinated, 14 were vaccinated. Those 14 vaccinated dead patients were aged from 50 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities.

5,206 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 834 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 91 are children, with 7 in intensive care.



Infection rate

The infection rate is still on decline in Bucharest, close to 1 per 1,000 inhabitants (1.27), according to statistics released by the Public Health Direction on Tuesday.

The Covid incidence rate was 1.35 per one thousand on Monday.

The SARS-CoV-2 highest rate in the Capital was reported on October 22 – 16.54 per one thousand inhabitants.