Daily Covid-19 infections go beyond 3,000, 79 deaths

3,048 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in Romania in the past 24 hours. 79 of the Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while 955 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

The last time Romania had over 3,000 daily Covid cases was January 28.

At the same time, another county is entering in the red scenario, following this balance sheet: Maramures, where the infection rate has climbed up to 3.07 per 1,000 inhabitants compared to 2.97 yesterday. Timis remains in the red scenario, with an incidence of 3.53/1,000.

Overall, there have been 752,482 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the start of the pandemic, with 698,534 being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 19,135, with 79 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 45 men and 34 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Three deaths were reported in the 30-39yo age group, one death in patients aged from 40 to 49, seven deaths in the 50-59yo age group, 19 deaths in patients from 60 to 69 years old, 24 deaths in patients aged from 70 to 79yo and 25 deaths among people over 80.

75 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, 3 dead patients presented no comorbidity and no other disease has been detected so far in the case of another patient.

7,233 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 955 in intensive care.