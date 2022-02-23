Daily Covid-19 infections on decline, death toll still significant

Below 12,000 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, compared to almost 15,000 a day ago. On the other other, the number of daily deaths remains significant, over 100 in the past day.

In the last 24 hours, 11,477 new cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) were registered, with 3,298 less than the previous day, the authorities announced on Wednesday. 119 deaths were also reported (62 men and 57 women), 9 of them before the reference interval, of some patients infected with the new coronavirus. Over 62,000 tests were performed (the positive rate is 18.42%).

1,463 of the new infections in the past 24 hours are reinfected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days since the first infection.

The total death toll climbed to 62,958, with 119 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the 119 deaths, 1 was registered in the age category 0-9 years, 1 in the age category 20-29 years, 1 in the age category 30-39 years, 3 in the age category 40-49 years, 6 in the age category 50-59 years, 20 in the age category 60-69 years, 37 in the age category 70-79 years and 50 in the age category over 80 years.

The victim in the 0-9 yrs age group is a nine-month baby boy from Suceava, who had no comorbidities.

At the same time, a young man from Olt county, aged 25, who had comorbidities and was not vaccinated, also died following the Covid infection.

Out of a total of 119 patients who died, 98 were unvaccinated and 21 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40-49 to over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 8,397, 518 less than the previous day, 1,030 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 33 less than the day before. Of the 1,030 patients admitted in ICU, 900 are unvaccinated.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 466 are minors, 459 being hospitalized in wards, with 64 less than the previous day and 7 in intensive care, with 2 less than the day before.

Over 83pc of the Covid deaths the past week in unvaccinated

Less than half of COVID-19 cases in the past week have been unvaccinated, according to the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). In contrast, 83.7% of deaths were from unvaccinated people.

The INSP research also revealed that 43.9% of the new COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest, Timiș, Cluj, Constanța and Ilfov. 49.8% of confirmed cases were unvaccinated. Of those vaccinated who became ill, 47% were either immediately after vaccination or more than 6 months after the last dose.

29.2% of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Prahova, Bihor, Iasi and Constanta. 83.7% of deaths were from unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the pandemic to the present: 86.1% of all deaths were in people over 60 years of age, 54.6% of deaths were in men. 93.4% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.