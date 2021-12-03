Daily Covid-related deaths again on the rise

1,673 new Covid infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile the number of Covid patients who died is again on the rise: 206 deaths reported in the last day.

“According to data available on December 3, at 10:00hrs, there have been 1,673 cases reported of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. At the same time, 206 deaths have been reported, with 23 occurring previously,” the Strategic Communication Group reported.

Meanwhile, the Covid incidence rate continues to decline in Bucharest, climbing down to 1,58 per one thousand inhabitants on Friday.

Overall, there have been 1,783,630 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID – 19), with 10,416 being reinfected patients more than 6 months after the first infection.



1,695,283 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 56,890, with 206 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 113 men and 93 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Ialomița, Ilfov, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

23 of them occurred in the previous weeks in Arad, Călărași, Dolj, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Suceava, Teleorman and Bucharest in October and November.

Among the 206 recently reported deaths, two were in the 30-39 age group, three in the 40-49 age group, 18 in the 50-59 age group, 41 in the 60-69 age group, 72 in the 70-79 age category and 70 in people over 80.

196 of the recent victims had comorbidities, two dead patients were reported with no other diseases and no pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in the case of 8 victims.

Among the total 206 dead patients reported in the past 24 hours, 171 were not vaccinated and 25 were vaccinated. Those 35 vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to over 80 and they all had pre-existing medical conditions.

6,397 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,031 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 116 are children, with 7 in ICU.