Daily number of Covid infections has doubled in the past 24hrs

In the last 24 hours, almost 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Romania, double compared to Monday, according to partial data transmitted on Tuesday by the authorities. It is the highest daily balance reported after November 4, 2021.

According to the data available on January 11, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 8,861 positive cases of SARS-COV-2 were reported.

Also, 43 deaths were reported. No previous deaths have been reported.

4,104 new COVID-19 infections had been confirmed in Romania on Monday, January 10.

Bucharest, on the verge of the red scenario

The Covid infection rate in Bucharest got close to 3 per one thousand inhabitants. The incidence of the COVID-19 infections has tripled in the Capital in the past week.

In Bucharest, the incidence of COVID-19 cases per thousand inhabitants reached 2.97 on Tuesday, at 10.00, increasing three times in the last week. On January 3, the infection rate in Bucharest was 0.87. It is the thirteenth consecutive day of growth in the Capital, after a continuous decrease, for about two months, from the maximum of 16.54 per thousand on October 22.