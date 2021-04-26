Dăruiește Viață NGO calls on people to donate for ATI Modular Hospital in Piatra Neamț

The ATI Modular Hospital in Piatra Neamț, built upon the initiative of Dăruiește Viață NGO, will enable the Piatra Neamț County Hospital to once again have the capacity to treat patients in intensive care, after the ATI department was completely burned down in a fire in November 2020. The project is estimated at approximately 2.5 million euro, of which approximately 1 million were already raised, being the second modular hospital built by Dăruiește Viață during the pandemic, after the 1 Elias Modular Hospital.

“ATI Piatra Neamț Modular Hospital is a valuable investment, both during this period and post-covid, and can operate for 5-10 years, depending on how well it is maintained. That is what it means to build responsibly, meeting the standards of a modern ATI department. We are glad that together with the Dăruiește Viață sponsors and donors we manage to be #ÎmpreunăPentruMoldova”, says Oana Gheorghiu, founder of Dăruiește Viață.

Modular Hospital 2 Piatra Neamț will include: 18 beds, grouped in 3 rooms and an isolation type reserve, patient filters, donning and doffing area for medical staff, medical analysis and sterilization laboratory, material warehouses, locker rooms, bathrooms, post surveillance, guard room, technical platform for the placement of CTAs and chillers and technical space for medical fluid networks. The hospital will benefit from an air treatment plant and a medical gas network, essential for any intensive care unit.

„ATI Piatra Neamț Modular Hospital is another example of solidarity, solidarity with Moldova because this hospital will not only serve the inhabitants of Piatra Neamț, but the whole county and adjacent areas, taking into account that it is an intensive care hospital, built to European standards. A place where patients can be treated safely. We are inviting the people in Piatra Neamț and all the inhabitants of Moldova to join this cause and donate for the completion of the project on www.daruiesteviata.ro”, added Carmen Uscatu, founder of Dăruiește Viață.

Banca Comercială Română will contribute with a sponsorship worth 100,000 euros to the construction of the ATI Modular Hospital in Piatra Neamț.

“We all know that the medical system in Romania needs modernization and continuous support. The pandemic has done nothing but raise the urgency of these needs, so that doctors and medical staff – our front-line people during the last year – can have the infrastructure and safety they deserve. The Dăruiește Viață initiative to build a new hospital in Piatra Neamț is a source of inspiration for all of us and we are glad to have the opportunity to support it. It is important to offer people living in Neamț County the chance to benefit from modern and safe treatment. From the beginning of the pandemic, we set out to support as much as we can the community and the medical staff in the fight against the virus. Last year, we mobilized over 1.6 million euros for local hospitals, communities and NGOs involved in the procurement and collection of health materials, support for vulnerable people, but also in education on prevention and protection of people, in an effort to ensure remote education and online courses. We will continue to be part of this community effort”, said Dana Dima, vice president of Retail & Private Banking, BCR.