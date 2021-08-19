Deaths due to Covid-19 on the rise. The highest number of daily infections in the past 3 months

595 Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 32,708 conducted tests, which means an infection rate of 1.81%. It is the highest number of daily cases in the past three months. 14 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 153 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,089,189 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic till today, August 19, 2021. 1,050,969 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,379, with 14 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: nine men and 5 women admitted in hospitals in Harghita, Iași, Mehedinți, Timiș, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, two in the 50-59 age group, two in the 60-69 age group, five in patients aged 70 to 79 and four in people over 80.

All recent victims had underlying medical conditions.

1,167 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 153 in intensive care.