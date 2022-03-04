Decline in the number of daily Covid infections, deaths

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

​5,602 COVID-19 infections and 67 related deaths, with two occurring previously, have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours.

The balance is declining compared to the previous days.

On Thursday, there were 5,953 cases of people with SARS-COV-2 positive and 114 deaths, of which 9 were previous. On Wednesday, 6,832 cases of COVID-19 and 90 deaths were reported, of which 1 was previous. On Tuesday, the number of cases was 8,461, and the number of deaths was 164, of which 18 were previous.