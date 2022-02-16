Decline in the number of new COVID-19 infections, deaths

Authorities have announced a low number of COVID-19 infections and associated deaths compared to the previous day.

“According to existing data at February 16, at 10:00hrs, 17,447 Covid-19 infections have been reported in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 183 related deaths were reported, with 12 occurring in the previous period“, said the Strategic Communication Group.

In the last 24 hours, 17,447 new cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) were registered, 4,438 less than the previous day. 2,175 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.

A total of 2,613,716 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Romania so far till February 16, of which 95,393 are from re-infected patients, tested positive at a period of more than 180 days after the first infection. 2,192,453 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 62,063, with 183 new more deaths reported today (98 men and 85 women), with 12 deaths occurring previously, in such counties as Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Ialomiţa, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureş, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Of the 183 deaths, 1 was in the 20-29 age group, 5 in the 40-49 age group, 8 in the 50-59 age group, and 31 in the 60-69 age group. years, 72 in the age category 70-79 years and 66 in the age category over 80 years. 180 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 2 deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for 1 deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far. Out of a total of 183 patients who died, 152 were unvaccinated and 31 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40-49 to over 80 years. 30 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one patient. 12 deaths were reported prior to the reference interval, occurring in the counties of Argeș, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Neamț, Tulcea and Bucharest, 4 in January 2022 and 8 in February 2022.

The third day in a row of falling infection rate in Bucharest

The infection rate in Bucharest continues to fall for the third day in a row, reaching 37.2, according to data released Wednesday by the Public Health Directorate.

A day ago, the incidence of COVID cases in the Capital was 37.74 per thousand inhabitants.

The highest infection rate in Bucharest – 38.1 – was recorded on Sunday, February 13, and from February 14 it started to decrease.