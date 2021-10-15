Denmark donates Romania medical equipment to treat COVID-19 patients

Denmark sends to Romania 15 mobile ventilators and 8 oxygen concentrators for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Danish Embassy in Romania announces that the decision on donating medical equipment to Romania was taken by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health and Defense, following a request for assistance submitted by Romania through the EU Protection Mechanism.

The equipment will arrive in Romania on Saturday.

The Danish authorities are continuing the dialogue with Romania and are ready to consider the possibility of additional assistance, upon request.