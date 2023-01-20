Doctor with EUR 3,500 monthly income took bribes 62 times in one week from cancer patients

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The head of the Oncology department at the Suceava County Hospital was detained after being accused of taking bribes in a continuous form. According to the investigators, in just one week, the doctor received bribes 62 times from cancer patients.

Prosecutors and police officers organized a sting after several patients complained that they had been asked to pay money to receive treatment.

After searching his doctor’s office and car, investigators say they found evidence of 64 acts of bribery. 62 of these would have happened in just one week in December.

The doctor would have received money from cancer patients – 50, 100, 200 lei – but also food and candies.

According to the wealth declaration, the head of the Oncology department has a monthly salary of 17,500 lei (approximately 3,500 euros) at the county hospital, to which is added income obtained from two private clinics.