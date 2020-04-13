Magic NGO has launched a hotline for doctors, Doctor’s Hotline, providing confidential support, free of any charge, to all doctors and nurses who seek for counseling and help.

The hotline is providing help in such matter as identifying temporary housing for the medical staff, transport to ad from the hospital, personal shopping or searching medicines or medical equipment lacking from hospitals, with the help of the Magic Association volunteers. The hotline is in partnership with 12 therapists and with the Institute for Studying and Treating Traumas.

Other partners are: the Doctors’ Alliance, the Federation of the Med Students Association, Leaders for Justice and the Association of Young lawyers from the Timis Bar.

021 555 2286 (021 555 ACUM)

www.telmed.ro

https://www.facebook.com/telefonulmedicului