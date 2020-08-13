Double negative record: The highest number of deaths and of daily infections reported in Romania today

1,454 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 22,649 conducted tests. At the same time, 53 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died since yesterday till today, August 13.

Overall, the total number of COVID-19 cases on Romania’s territory mounted to 66,631 cases. 31,547 patients were declared cured, while 7,253 were asymptomatic.

Apart of the newly Covid 1,454 cases reported in the oast 24 hours, 571 people who were already infected have tested positive again for COVID-19 following retesting.

The death toll mounted to 2,860, with 53 new deaths in the past 24 hours: 32 men and 21 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Buzău, Caraș – Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One patient who died was in the 30-239yo age group, another one in the 40-49yo age group.

There are currently 7,437 people infected with COVID-19 hospitalized across Romania, with 478 of them being in intensive care, in a more serious condition.

Most of the new infections with SARS-COV-2 virus originate in Bucharest (172 new cases). A high number of new daily infections are also reported in Prahova (88 new cases), Arges and Timis (80 new cases each). The lowest number of new Covid cases are in Harghita (1 case), Salaj and Satu Mare (6 cases each).

According to a forecast conducted by the National Public Health Institute, Romania could see more than 2,800 cases of COVID-19 per day in September, as well as over 7 daily deaths due to the coronavirus.

Health minister Nelu Tataru has stated today that if rules are not observed, the forecast of more than 2,800 infections per day is possible.