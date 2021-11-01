Dozens of Romanian champions get involved in pro-vaccination campaign

Dozens of Romanian Olympic, world and European champions, including Ana-Maria Popescu, Elisabeta Lipa, Camelia Potec, Ancuţa Bodnar and Simona Radiş, have joined the pro-vaccination campaign initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“We want to lend a helping hand to this country and try to save some lives. It is a serious situation in Romania today, unfortunately, many people have died and many are going to die. We have some very gloomy figures, 47,751 people died, as a medium-sized municipality. 91.2% of the deaths recorded so far were unvaccinated and this confirms that the vaccine is the only solution to get rid of this pandemic “, said the interim Minister of Sports, Eduard Novak.

The minister explained that today Romanian athletes are kicking off a humanitarian and solidarity campaign meant to boost the citizens’ intention to get vaccinated against Covid-19, a campaign called ‘Champions for Life’.

“We have been vaccinated, we believe that it is the only solution and we want to pass on to those people who have 4-5 vaccines and are not very interested in what they eat, what they drink, that it is not necessary now to think that this vaccine is not good. If we believe that this vaccine is the only solution, then I think that they, who did not live healthy, should not change their minds. It is better for them to follow us. If we manage to save a few lives after this campaign, it means that we can say that we are winners“, added Novak.

In her turn, the president of the Romanian Rowing Federation and multiple Olympic champion Elisabeta Lipa said that Romanian athletes have always been an example and that this should be the case in this situation as well.

“Unfortunately, the Romanian people are going through a period like we never imagined we would be able to experience. Because nothing foresaw this misfortune. In these difficult times we have to show solidarity, for example positive, and I am glad that I am here today because I consider myself an example, a responsible Romanian who listened to the authorities every time, I was vaccinated even though I have gone through the disease,” Lipa stated.

Former athlete Gabriela Szabo, general director of CSM sports club Bucharest, considers that mass vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic period. “When I was called by the Minister to take part in this campaign, I didn’t even think about it, because I am a person who went through the disease in November 2020, together with my husband, and I actually know what it means and how this virus manifests. So in February, when the vaccine came out, I think I was one of the first people to enter the platform, I signed up and waited to be scheduled for the vaccination. I also took my third dose and I think I am a responsible person, first of all for myself, but also for the community in which I live and out of respect for each person I come in contact with,” Szabo said.

Former tennis player Victor Hănescu stated that he had doubts at the beginning regarding the administration of the serum, but then he realized that it is the only solution to overcome the health crisis.

So far, the following former and current athletes have joined this campaign by filmming video clips to raise awareness on the importance of anti-Covid vaccination: Gabriela Szabo (athleticism), Doina Melinte (athleticism), Ana-Maria Popescu (fencing), Victor Hănescu (tennis), Eva Tofalvi (biathlon), Robert Glinţă (swimming), Bernadette Szocs (table tennis), Marian Drăgulescu (gymnastic), Florin Bratu (football), Lucian Sânmărtean (football), Marius Niculae football), Alexandru Gordaş (rugby), Tudor Boldor (rugby), Constantin Pristăviţa (rugby) and Vasile Bălan (rugby).

Similar messages within the “Champions for Life” campaign are to be delivered by Elisabeta Lipă (rowing), Camelia Potec (swimming), Elizabeta Samara, (table tennis), Daniela Dodean Monteiro (table tennis), Adina Diaconu (table tennis), Ovidiu Ionescu (table tennis), Gina Gogean, (gymnastic), Nicoleta Ancuţa Bodnar (rowing), Simona Radiş rowing), Marius Vasile Cozmiuc (rowing), Ciprian Tudosă (rowing), Mihăiţă Vasile Ţigănescu (rowing), Mugurel Vasile Semciuc (rowing), Ştefan Constantin Berariu rowing), Cosmin Pascari rowing), Bogdan Lobonţ (football), Simona Amânar (gymnastic), Adrian Şulcă (judo) and Loredana Ohâi (judo).