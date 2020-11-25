Dramatic footage at Bals Institute: Covid patients down the hospital’s hallway in improvised beds

There are no more spare seats in the wards and the intensive care unit at Bals Institute , with improvised beds and COVID-19 patients receiving oxygen down the hospital’s hallway, according to footage posted by an eyewitness on Facebook.

“This is how the hallways of Matei Bals Institute look like, with Covid patients having no more seats, sitting on chairs to receive oxygen or on camp beds. The intensive care unit has relocated on the hallways. I don’t want to tell you how much doctors are working from morning till night, I haven’t see them drinking one single glass of water. Folks, we must understand that the medical system cannot face it anymore, it will crash soon, if it isn’t already,” reads on the Facebook account of Constantin Vasile Ifteme, who, according on his Facebook profile, is a Veterinary Surgeon at the Veterinary Endoscopy Centre. Iftene is admitted there being infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Adrian Marinescu, an infectious disease physician at Matei Bals Institute confirmed at Digi24 that it is a reality lasting for several weeks amid the growing COVID cases. He said these are patients who come to the emergency room, whose capacity is exceeded. There are 20 beds at the ER and there have been days with almost 40 patients.

However, doctor Marinescu assured that, despite this unprecedented reality at the institute, it is the best solution for the patients. Even if some stay 24 hours on the hallway in improvised beds, it is important they get treatment and oxygen therapy immediately.

He revealed that this reality is found in other COVID hospitals as well, not only at “Matei Bals”.

Marinescu considers that the solution is for all hospitals in Bucharest to create separate circuits and to become support hospitals for Covid patients. “Any day with over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus reported leads to these deadlocks“, the doctor added.