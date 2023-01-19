EC green-lights Romania to suspend the export of antibiotics and anti-pyretic for 3 months

The European Commission favorably approved Romania’s request regarding the adoption in emergency procedure of the temporary suspension of the distribution outside the country of certain drugs in the category of oral antibiotics and anti-pyretic medicines.

The measure “is of a temporary nature – it will be applied for a period of three months, in the context of the current epidemiological situation (editor note: many case of influenza and other common colds) – and is intended to ensure the continuity of the availability of these medicines for Romanian patients“, says the Ministry of Health.

The measure does not affect the export of medicines manufactured by Romanian manufacturers, but only refers to the stoppage of the intra-Community distribution of medicines allocated to the Romanian market, the Ministry of Health also specifies.

“In January 2023, the Romanian authorities notified the European Commission of the draft “Order regarding the approval of the List of antibiotics and antithermic drugs for oral administration whose distribution outside the territory of Romania is temporarily suspended for a period of 3 months and requested the adoption in the emergency procedure provided for in Article 6 paragraph (7) of Directive (EU) 2015/1535. After examining the draft order, the Commission considers that the request for adoption in emergency procedure is justified.” – the announcement of the European Commission.

The anti-pyretic medicines suspended from exports are Ibuprofenum and Paracetamolum and the antibiotics are as following: