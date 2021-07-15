EC Health Commissioner: Romania must double its vaccination efforts during the summer

Romania must double its vaccination efforts during the summer, given that only 30% of the adult population has been completely vaccinated against COVID-19, warns European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides, who is expected to Bucharest on Friday.

During her visit to Romania, the Health Commissioner is to meet Romanian PM Florin Cîţu, Ioana Mihăilă, Minister of Health of Romania and is due to visit a vaccination centre in Petresti.

The talks with the Romanian Health minister will focus on the EU Vaccine Strategy and the national vaccination campaign in Romania, as well as on the way forward on the proposals within the European Health Union.

Prior to the visit to Bucharest, the European Commissioner said that the EC had respected its commitment to distribute sufficient doses of COVID vaccine, about 500 million, to vaccinate 70% of the EU’s adult population and warned that Romania had managed to vaccinate only 30% of the adult population.

“The Delta variant, which is more transmissible, already present in the EU and which we know will circulate widely this summer, poses a major risk to unvaccinated people. Given that only 30% of the adult population has been completely vaccinated, Romania must double its vaccination efforts during the summer. The message is clear: vaccination is and will be the most powerful weapon against variants. I look forward to discussing how the EU can continue to support the national vaccination campaign in Romania,” said Commissioner Kyriakides.

Seven out of ten Romanians eligible for vaccination haven’t got the anti-Covid jab so far. Despite a good start, Romania is at the bottom of the EU rankings.

The vaccination targets have been set aside, and the vaccination campaign relaunched by the Cîțu Government does not seem to have reached the target audience, if we look at the vaccination rates. In total, on July 13, seven months after the launch of the campaign, almost 12.1 million Romanians out of the 16.9 million eligible had not been vaccinated, Hotnews.ro reports.