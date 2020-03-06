Eight cases of coronavirus in Romania

Authorities have confirmed a eighth case of coronavirus in Romania on a 51-year-old woman from Olt county who came into contact with the 71-year-old man from Suceava, diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning from Italy.

The seventh case of coronavirus has been confirmed on a girl from Timisoara, colleague of the 16-year-old boy who tested positive on Wednesday.

The girl is a classmate of the 16yo boy and she was in his proximity. The teen girl has been transferred to Victor Babes Hospital in Timisoara.

Other 25 people with whom the 16yo boy came into contact have been tested, but the tests came out negative for coronavirus. They will though remain isolated at home for 14 days, according to the previous containment measures.

The epidemiological inquiry will be extended to all the people who got in contact with the 16yo teen girl.

However, the school in Timisoara where the two teens are studying has not been closed. Only 25 of those over 500 pupils studying there had the courage to attend classes on Friday, with many parents asking for that the school should be closed down, according to Opinia Timișoarei.

A day ago, local authorities suspended classes for 14 days only in the classroom where the two teenagers are studying, while their colleagues have been tested and isolated at home. Their tests results came out negative. However, the school was empty in Friday, as most of the parents decided to keep their children at home. Parents are not content with the local health authority’s decision to suspend classes only in one classroom, and asked for the entire school closing.

Three Romanian citizens confirmed with the virus in Italy

Three other Romanian citizens have been confirmed positive with coronavirus in Italy. The three Romanians are living in Treviso, Cremona and Bologna regions.



The first case is a citizen with double citizenship – Romanian and Moldovan.



The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) launched a new call on the Romanians in Italy, asking them to strictly observe the recommendations of the Italian authorities and to prove individual responsibility on complying with the prevention measures, including in the view of limiting the spread of the disease.

MAE has previously asked Romanian living in Italy to avoid coming to Romania in the upcoming period, except for the emergency situations.