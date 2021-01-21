Elderly and vulnerable people prioritized in the second stage of anti-Covid vaccination

The elderly and the vulnerable people will have priority in the anti-coronavirus vaccination, according to a government resolution that is amending the vaccination strategy. Therefore, the online scheduling platform will be modified so that elderly and vulnerable people should take priority in appointments.

The goal is that during a day 25% of the appointments for the anti-Covid jab should be destined to people from the key sectors and 75% to elderly and vulnerable people, the Vaccination Coordination Committee has announced on Thursday.

“For the people registered by the employer on the vaccination platform, the number of the appointments will not exceed 25% of the ones available on a daily basis , and those registered will log on individually based on their personal identity code. After the 25 percent of appointments is reached, scheduling other employees on that day will not be possible anymore, with the rest of the places being taken by elderly over 65, by chronically ill people and by disabled persons, as well as by the staff included in the continuing first stage of vaccination”, the health authorities in charge of vaccination explained.

The Committe mentions that this situation is also met in other European countries, as a correlation of the vaccine doses is needed so that vulnerable people to be first in benefiting of immunization against COVID-19.