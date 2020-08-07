Emergency Department Head: There are over 300 COVID-19 outbreaks in Romania

There are currently over 300 coronavirus outbreaks in the country, said the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.

He explained the outbreaks are in some retirement homes and in some industrial venues, but mentioned they are controllable.

“Nobody can though predict how the disease will evolve in the future, particularly in the case of some community transmissions and we also rule in some tougher scenarios”, Arafat said.

“If we have a locality of 1,500 people and we have 10 or 14-15 cases it is a community transmission across several families and then we decide to put the locality under quarantine,” he added.

The emergency situations chief warned that “nobody in any country can say at this point that more drastic measures are totally ruled out”, for it’s all up to the evolution of the epidemic.