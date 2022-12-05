EUR 3.7 bln for the rehabilitation and modernization of hospitals in Romania

Romania will have a very generous budget available for hospital infrastructure, the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Marcel Boloş, announced on Monday. 3.7 billion euros were allocated to the public health service, to which is added the loan of two billion euros from the European Investment Bank.

“It is the first time that we have an approved Health Operational Program for what is a public health service, with a value of 3.7 billion euros, to which we add the loan of 2 billion euros from the European Investment Bank, which which means that Romania will have a very generous budget available to be able to rehabilitate and modernize the hospital infrastructure, purchase modern equipment, invest money for the qualification of doctors, invest money for medical prevention“, said Boloş, at the Innotech Start- Gala Up, which brought together start-ups financed through the Human Capital Operational Program.

He emphasized that over 800,000 beneficiaries “are taken into account to benefit from medical prevention services”. “I am very glad that we are at this historic hour, I could say, when Romania can allocate money for such an important service for the health of Romanians and for their lives. We are about to officially launch the program. The decision of the European Commission was approved and we will detail in the next period the results we expect from the implementation of this operational program“, added the minister.