Explosive increase in the daily COVID-19 infections. More than 200 patients in serious condition

782 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, almost double compared to a day ago. 14 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while the number of patients in intensive care is on the rise as well: 205 in serious condition.

1,092,122 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, August 24, 2021. 1,052,478 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,439, with 14 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, patients admitted in hospitals from Alba, Bacău, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Suceava, Timiș, Vrancea counties.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, two deaths in the 40-49 age group, one in the 50-59 age category, two victims were aged 60 to 69, four in the 70-79 age group and four victims were over 80.

13 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, while one presented no comorbidity.

1,476 patients infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 205 in intensive care.