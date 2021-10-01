Fire at the intensive care unit of Constanta Hospital for Infectious Diseases kills seven patients

A fire broke out on Friday at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanța, at the intensive care unit. The red intervention plan has been activated. Attempts are made to evacuate patients as soon as possible, and they are being transferred to other health facilities.

If in the morning the local Inspectorate for Emergency Situations announced there are nine patients who died in the fire, Interior minister Lucian Bode said there were seven victims actually. According to the minister, seven out of the seven victims died in the hospital fire, while other two died after they had been transferred to other units.

The first information pointed to nine patients who died. Seven of the victims were Covid patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Ten patients were admitted in ICU at the moment of the fire.

All the other 113 patients were evacuated, while so far 50 people have been transferred to the County Emergency Hospital, to the Military Hospital and to the Pneumology Hospital in Constanta.

Case prosecutor Viorel Teliceanu explained that the confusion regarding the number of victims had occurred after the Constant County Hospital had announced that three patients transferred there from the Hospital for Infectious Diseases had died, when actually there was only one patient who had died.

The prosecutor said that not all five patients dead in the fire had been found in their beds, some of them managed to get out of the wards and tried to reach the elevator. Not all the victims were burnt, some died due to the smoke poisoning.

PM Citu sacks the hospital manager and a central health chief

PM Florin Cîțu announced he had dismissed the manager of the Constanta Hospital for Infectious Diseases and the chief of the National Agency for the Management of the Quality in Healthcare following this new fire that killed seven patients. Cîțu said that “those who did not made the preparations for the 4th Covid wave will also pay”. The PM sent his condolences to the bereaved families.

In his turn, the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat said that the Constanta Hospital for Infectious Diseases lacked the fire security permit, adding that the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations had sent a note to the hospital since 2017 asking it to obtain this permit. According to Arafat, the hospital has filed no necessary documents so far.

The manager of the Constanta Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Stela Halichidis used to say in the morning after the fire that all deficiencies that had been signaled had been repaired, and that nothing was wrong, and everything was functioning by the law.

“All deficiencies were fixed, everything was in compliance with the law, but a misfortune happened,” Halichidis said. She initially did not want to make any comments, claiming she is not well.

Repeatedly asked by the journalists about the case, the manager said twice she is sick . “I am sick, what do you want from me, do you want me to die here“, she commented.

Serious deficiencies found in the hospital in February

In the control report made across the intensive care units in the Romanian hospitals in 2020 after the fire in Piatra Neamț, deficiencies were also reported at the Constanța Infectious Diseases Hospital in February this year. The checks revealed that the fire detection, signaling and warning installations were not functioning properly. The report also disclosed that the electrical wiring is not periodically checked by trained personnel.

Firemen from the neighbouring counties, Ialomita and Calarasi, have been sent on the scene to help at the patient’s evacuation.

According to the local authorities, the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanța is hosted in a very old building, which was built 60-70 years ago.

Relatives of the victims accuse the hospital of incompetence and neglect

The relatives of the nine patients who died in the fire came in front of the hospital to voice their anger, accusing the hospital staff of incompetence and neglect. They also say the hospital is not giving them any information about the tragedy.

“She cannot die in a fire. It is true she was in a serious condition, but it’s not human to die burnt. Why is there such incompetence and recklessness?”, said a woman whose mother died in the fire.

On the other hand, the relatives of the other patients transferred to other units have also complained they do not receive information about the relocations.

President Iohannis: I am appalled by the tragedy. The state failed in protecting its citizens

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has sent condolences to the victims’ families, saying he is appalled by the tragedy and that today is “a black day”.

“I am appalled by the tragedy that occurred this morning at the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Constanta. It is a new terrible drama that confirms the deficient infrastructure oft he Romanian healthcare system, an old system that is under an unimaginable pressure due to the wave 4 of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Iohannis.

“Today, unfortunately, the Romanian state has failed in its fundamental mission to protection its citizens. It is a black, mourning day for the Romanian nation. Regardless of the conclusion of the investigations probing into the causes of the fire, nothing can bring back those who died today,” he added.

The head of state asked the Health minister “to take all necessary actions and to do its best to prevent another accident in the Romanian hospitals.”

“At this moment, the first priority is to quickly identify solutions to transfer and treat all the patients evacuated from the Constanta Hospital for Infectious Diseases. At the same time it is mandatory that all wards with Covid patients, particularly the intensive care units to be prioritised to prevent such tragedies prompted by overcharging conditions.

On medium and long term new venues must be found as a matter of urgency to create intensive care units that should provide optimal safety conditions as soon as possible,” the President said.



EC also expresses condolences

“I would like to express our condolences, on behalf of the European Commission, to the families and friends of the victims of the fire that broke out this morning in a COVID-19 hospital in Constanţa, Romania.

In these moments of sorrow, our thoughts go out to the victims and the people closed to them”, said Eric Mamer, EC chief spokesperson.