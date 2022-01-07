First doses of Molnupiravir for Covid infections to reach Romania by the end of the month

The first quantities of Molnupiravir, the medicine that is used for the treatment of the patients infected with the new coronavirus, could reach Romania by the end of the month, Health minister Alexandru Rafila announced on Friday.

“We will have the first quantities of Molnupiravir by the end of this month, and the other antiviral in early February – mid-February or later. For an estimated one million cases in Romania, we have determined that about 250,000 patients should be the beneficiaries of a targeted antiviral treatment, but this antiviral treatment can only be administered after a medical evaluation,” the minister told a press conference at the “Grigore Alexandrescu” Hospital.

He underlined that the antiviral medicine must not be prescribed to anyone without an evaluation and recommendation.

“It is not recommend to be given to anyone, because it is a toxic treatment, it is not a treatment that can be taken at any time and by anyone. It needs evaluation, medical recommendation and treatment only for people who have this indication. I would not take an antiviral unless I had a form of illness that would justify taking that antiviral,” Rafila explained.