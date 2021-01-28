First fines imposed in the case of people who skipped the line for the jab: 563 unjustified vaccinations in Radauti

The Suceava Public Health Directorate has conducted checks at the vaccination centre within the Municipal Hospital of Radauti, northern Romania, where it found out several irregularities regarding the vaccination. More precisely, the investigators found out that 563 people who were not eligible for the second phase of vaccination had taken the jab during January 15-23.

A doctor, the coordinator of the vaccination centre at the Radauti Hospital was fined by RON 5,000.

Health minister Vlad Voiculescu had said on Wednesday that over 1,300 people who are included in the third phase of vaccination against COVID-19 appeared as vaccinated in the national vaccination register and that checks are underway, with fines envisaged.

“During the check, the public health inspectors found out that the people coming for the anti-Covid 19 vaccine at the vaccination centre were not checked in Rovaccinare application based on their personal identity code and neither appeared on the lists of patients scheduled for vaccination that day. The list with patients for the ongoing day was sent through whatsapp by the doctor who coordinated the vaccination campaign at the County Healthcare Directorate to the medical manager of the hospital and then redirected by the manager to the staff of the vaccination centre,” reads a press release by the Health Ministry.