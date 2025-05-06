First Pediatric Psychiatry Clinic With Teen Detox to Open in Bucharest
The Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration announced on Tuesday that it will build the first Pediatric Psychiatric Clinic with a detoxification section for adolescents in Romania. The section will operate at the “Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia” Psychiatric Hospital, whose data shows that one of the 3 major pediatric psychiatric pathologies is the use of illegal substances.
“Against the alarming increase in drug use among adolescents and young people, the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration (ASSMB), in partnership with the Metropolis Foundation, will begin this year the construction of a new Pediatric Psychiatric Clinic within the “Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia” Psychiatric Hospital, subordinated to the Bucharest City Hall,” the ASSMB announced on Tuesday.
