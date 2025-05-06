The Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration announced on Tuesday that it will build the first Pediatric Psychiatric Clinic with a detoxification section for adolescents in Romania. The section will operate at the “Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia” Psychiatric Hospital, whose data shows that one of the 3 major pediatric psychiatric pathologies is the use of illegal substances.

“Against the alarming increase in drug use among adolescents and young people, the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration (ASSMB), in partnership with the Metropolis Foundation, will begin this year the construction of a new Pediatric Psychiatric Clinic within the “Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia” Psychiatric Hospital, subordinated to the Bucharest City Hall,” the ASSMB announced on Tuesday.

The new clinic, designed according to international standards, would have: a detoxification section for adolescents, on the ground floor, with 9 dedicated beds – a first in Romania, m edical offices and individual and group therapy rooms, a safe, modern environment that prevents the risks of self-harm and encourages emotional recovery.

“This project is more than a construction, it is an investment in a system that puts the child at the center. In a society where the temptation of consumption is increasingly present and social pressure is increasingly pressing, we have a duty to offer young people not only treatments, but also a real chance at reconstruction”, say the representatives of the ASSMB.

Data from the current Pediatric Psychiatry Clinic “Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia”, cited by ASSMB, shows that one of the 3 major pediatric psychiatric pathologies is the use of illegal substances, along with severe depression (with self-harm) and conduct disorders.

“Emergency hospitalizations for autolytic behaviors and emotional disorders caused by drugs are increasing alarmingly. Despite the seriousness of the situation, in Romania there is currently no specialized detoxification department for adolescents. Addicted children are hospitalized in general pediatric psychiatry departments, without adapted spaces and without specific interventions”, ASSMB representatives also show.