First study on the effectiveness of COVID vaccines in Romania: Vaccinated people have a 14 times lower risk of death and a 12 times lower risk of infection

People vaccinated against COVID-19 have a 14-fold lower risk of death than unvaccinated ones, a 12-fold lower risk of hospitalization and hospitalization in intensive care, and a 10-fold lower risk of infection – are the results of the first vaccine efficacy study conducted in Romania, presented today by doctor Valeriu Gheorghiță, coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Efficiency against infection:

vaccinated over 14 days from dose 2 – 90.2%

vaccinated 1-14 days from dose 2 – 83.9%

vaccinated the first 14 days from dose 1 to dose 2 – 16.3%

Efficiency against hospitalization:

vaccinated over 14 days from dose 2 – 92.8

vaccinated 1-14 days from dose 2 – 85.4

vaccinate the first 14 days from dose 1 to dose 2 – 67%



Efficiency against hospitalization in intensive care:

vaccinated more than 14 days after dose 2 – 92.1%

vaccinate the first 1-14 days from dose 2 – 80.5%

Efficiency against deaths:

vaccinated over 14 days from dose 2 – 93.2%

vaccinated the first 1-14 days from dose 2 -79.6%



Conclusions – Full-scale vaccination:

Decreases the risk of death 14 times

Decreases the risk of hospitalization and hospitalization in ATI by 12 times

Decreases the risk of SARS-CoV2 infection by 10 times.