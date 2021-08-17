First study on the effectiveness of COVID vaccines in Romania: Vaccinated people have a 14 times lower risk of death and a 12 times lower risk of infection

People vaccinated against COVID-19 have a 14-fold lower risk of death than unvaccinated ones, a 12-fold lower risk of hospitalization and hospitalization in intensive care, and a 10-fold lower risk of infection – are the results of the first vaccine efficacy study conducted in Romania, presented today by doctor Valeriu Gheorghiță, coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19.
Efficiency against infection:
- vaccinated over 14 days from dose 2 – 90.2%
- vaccinated 1-14 days from dose 2 – 83.9%
- vaccinated the first 14 days from dose 1 to dose 2 – 16.3%
Efficiency against hospitalization:
- vaccinated over 14 days from dose 2 – 92.8
- vaccinated 1-14 days from dose 2 – 85.4
- vaccinate the first 14 days from dose 1 to dose 2 – 67%
Efficiency against hospitalization in intensive care:
- vaccinated more than 14 days after dose 2 – 92.1%
- vaccinate the first 1-14 days from dose 2 – 80.5%
Efficiency against deaths:
- vaccinated over 14 days from dose 2 – 93.2%
- vaccinated the first 1-14 days from dose 2 -79.6%
Conclusions – Full-scale vaccination:
- Decreases the risk of death 14 times
- Decreases the risk of hospitalization and hospitalization in ATI by 12 times
- Decreases the risk of SARS-CoV2 infection by 10 times.