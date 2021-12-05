First two cases of infection with the Omicron variant confirmed in Romania

The first two cases of infection with the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Romania on Saturday evening. These are two of the repatriated passengers from South Africa.

The National Institute of Public Health received the results of the first sequencing carried out at the National Institute for Medical-Military Research Cantacuzino Bucharest, which confirms the presence of the new strain in two South African passengers who landed in Bucharest on November 30, the Ministry of Health announced.

It is about a 48-year-old woman from Brașov County and a 59-year-old man from Vaslui County. Both people, isolated at home, are asymptomatic.

The result of the sequencing of the sample collected from the athlete from Baia Mare is expected. On the other hand, the positively detected person who was in the air flight from Morocco is confirmed with the Delta variant of SARS CoV-2.

Doctors say that the appearance of the first confirmed cases of Omicron in Romania is not surprising and we should not panic, but individual responsibility is needed, and wearing a protective mask can prove to be a good safety measure at least until more are available. data on the virulence of this new variant of coronavirus.

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said on Sunday that it may be necessary to adopt temporary measures, in order to limit the spread of the virus.

“Apart from the fact that it is more transmissible, we have very little information about the clinical course of patients infected with this strain and the effectiveness of the immune response after disease or vaccination against this new strain,” the Health minister said.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is expected to have a working meeting on Sunday, at Victoria Palace, with the people responsible for the management of the pandemic, in the context of the appearance in Romania of two cases with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.