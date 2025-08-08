On Friday, the Romanian government adopted an ordinance through which the Ministry of Health extends free HPV vaccination. Thus, starting October 1, 2025, the HPV vaccine will be provided free of charge for girls and boys aged between 11 and 26 years, through the National Vaccination Program (PNV).

The normative act also provides a set of measures to reduce and control healthcare-associated infections.

People who wish to get vaccinated can obtain the HPV vaccine in open-circuit pharmacies, based on a prescription issued by their family doctor, the Government stated in a press release.

Vaccination will be performed by family doctors, epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, pediatricians, and other medical specialists certified in vaccinology and contracted with health insurance houses.

The vaccine can be dispensed through open-circuit pharmacies that have contracts with the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), and beneficiaries will address doctors for its administration.

The funds necessary to cover the cost of the vaccine and its administration will be provided from the budget of the National Vaccination Program.

HPV vaccination is an effective method of preventing cervical cancer and other diseases caused by the HPV virus.

Currently, in Romania, the vaccine is free and available for girls and boys aged between 11 and 18 years, and for women aged 19 to 45, it is compensated at 50%.

Cervical cancer is a condition that can be prevented through vaccination and screening and can be cured if detected early and treated properly.

3,500 Romanian women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually

Almost 3,500 Romanian women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually. More than half of them lose the fight against the disease, HotNews wrote in April. A disease that can be 100% prevented by vaccination against the HPV virus. Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is the best-known sexually transmitted viral infection in the world. Almost every sexually active person comes into contact with at least one of the HPV virus strains during their lifetime.