Further increase in the daily Covid infections: 271 cases, 67 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

271 Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, by 38 more than the previous day. One person infected with SARS-CoV-2 has died in the past day, while 67 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.
Overall, 1,083,982 people have been infected with coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, August 4, 2021. 1,048,072 patients were declared cured.
The death toll climbed to 34,298, with one more death reported in the past 24 hours: a man in the 50-59 age group who was admitted in a hospital in Maramures county. The victim had pre-existing conditions.
456 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 67 in intensive care.
The most numerous new infections reported in the past 24 hours are in Bucharest- 45. The infection rate stands at 0.08 countrywide.
Bucharest45
Constanța 24
Cluj 21
Ilfov 15
Prahova 15
Timiș 13
Hunedoara 12
Iași 10
Călărași 9
Suceava 8
Dâmbovița 7
Neamț 7
Bacău 6
Bistrița-Năsăud 6
Galați 6
Satu Mare 5
Arad 4
Argeș 4
Buzău 4
Alba 3
Brașov 3
Gorj 3
Ialomița 3
Maramureș 3
Vaslui 3
Vâlcea 3
Dolj 2
Mehedinți 2
Olt 2
Bihor 1
Botoșani 1
Brăila 1
Vrancea 1
Caraș-Severin 0
Covasna 0
Giurgiu 0
Harghita 0
Mureș 0
Sălaj 0
Sibiu 0
Teleorman 0
Tulcea 0