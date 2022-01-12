Germany buys 5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from Romania to speed up booster immunisation

Germany has purchased 5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 from Romania to speed up the booster dose campaign, the German Ministry of Health has announced.

Romania had received these doses through the European Union’s joint procurement scheme for vaccines, but they were to remain unused. They will be available in Germany as of January 24th.

Germany estimates that a total of approximately 32 million doses of vaccine – 12 million produced by Pfizer / BioNTech and 20 million by Moderna – will be available in the next three weeks, starting on January 17.

It means that anyone who wants will be able to get the booster dose, German Ministry of Health said.

Germany completely vaccinated over 70% of the population, and almost 40% also received the booster dose. However, authorities have announced new measures to boost immunization. Only people who have been vaccinated with the booster dose will be able to go to a restaurant in Germany without a negative COVID-19 test, Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently announced.

People who have the booster dose will also be exempted from quarantine after contact with an infected person, Scholz said.