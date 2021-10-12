Gheorghita: If the vaccination rate had been over 80%, the fatality rate would have been ten times lower

If the vaccination rate in Romania had been over 80%, the number of deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 infection would have been ten times lower, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday. “We would have had 44 deaths per day not 440”, he said, calling again on the population to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The doctor talked about the reasons invoked by those who would not take the anti-Covid jab.

“The main reasons related to the reluctance or denial to get vaccinated against Covid-19 are the fear of side effects, insufficient information, while other people would like to wait more as they are not convinced yet of the efficiency of the anti-Covid vaccination. Moreover, there are people who don’t want to get vaccinated in an assumed way, they are against vaccination as a general rule, not against the Covid vaccine in particular”, said Gheorghiță.

He also referred to the upward trend for immunization lately: “We probably talk about that segment of population that delayed the vaccination decision when the number of infections was very low. Another segment is among the hesitant ones who have a different perception of the infection risk and of the fear for disease”.

The vaccination campaign coordinator made another call on the vulnerable ones to go get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We know now that the complete vaccination scheme reduces the infection risk five times for the Delta variant. If we look to the daily cases, if we divide by five, we’ll see how many case we would have if we had a vaccination rate of 80%. For this percentage, the death risk is diminished by over 10 times. Today, instead of having 44a daily deaths, we would have had 44 at the most”, the doctor explained.