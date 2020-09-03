Head of the neurology clinic of Bucharest University Hospital dies. He was infected with COVID-19

The Head of Neurology Clinic of the Bucharest University Hospital, professor doctor Ovidiu Băjenaru has died on Thursday, according to stirileprotv.ro. Aged 63, the doctor was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hospitalized at Matei Bals Institute for Infectious Diseases for the past one week and a half.

“With great regret, we have to inform you that professor Ovidiu Bajenaru has passed away, but his spirit will always be with us through his professional heirs. May God rest him in peace!,” the University Hospital manager, Cătălin Cîrstoiu said.

Ovidiu Băjenaru was also vice-dean of “Carol Davila” Medicine Faculty from 2000 to 2004, and Head of the Neurology Department of the same faculty during 2008-2011.