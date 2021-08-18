Health authorities expect over 1,600 daily Covid infections in September

The number of severe cases of Covid-19 has increased by 20 in the last 24 hours, with more than 500 infection having been reported. The situation is similar to three months ago, doctor Valeriu Gheorghiță, coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, told Digi24. He said that this increase had been anticipated and that the number of daily infections is very likely to reach 1,600 in the second half of September.

“This growth is anticipated, we have already said that, considering the lift of some restrictions and as the Delta variant becomes dominant, there is this probability of increase. We consider that it is very probable to reach at the end of August more than 900 cases per day and September, the second part, over 1,500 – 1,600 cases “, said Gheorghiță.

The coordinator of the vaccination campaign in Romania also underlined that the indicator related to the severity of Covid-19 cases is the important one, which must be taken into account, while reminding that only through vaccination there can be a better protection against severe forms of the disease. Wave 4 is unvaccinated, the doctor said. The doctor said that in Romania there are still many people hesitant to vaccinate, which has not been for several months, “but for years and years.”

Gheorghiță stated that medical information and presenting the information comprehensive to all is the central element of the communication process. He added that the message must be adapted and conveyed by people who enjoy trust – priests, teachers, police, the mayor.

Regarding the beginning of the school year, the doctor emphasized that the school must start physically: “We can no longer afford another year when the children stay at home, we have lost enough. We must make an effort like this year our children to go to school. “