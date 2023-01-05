Health authorities won’t declare flu epidemic, but recommend wearing mask indoors. The first two victims made by influenza

The Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila announced, on Thursday, in a press conference, that he will not declare a flu epidemic in Romania because that would mean imposing some restrictions. Instead, it will issue an “epidemic alert” instruction.

“I can adopt an instruction in which there is a state of epidemic alert, because the declaration of the epidemic based on a ministerial order is a law during the pandemic that automatically generates certain restrictions. It is not a dramatic situation. It is an unprecedented situation in this period. You saw that in other periods, for example, 5 or 10 years ago, in February, we had several cases of respiratory viruses. We also reached 170,000 cases of respiratory viruses per week. It is earlier than in other periods,” said Rafila.

The minister said he prefers recommendations instead of restrictions. “I’m a balanced person and I’m trying to find the best solutions for public health, but I don’t want to get into discussions about quarantine and isolation,” he said.

Among the recommendations of the Minister of Health are the wearing of masks, avoiding crowds and triage in schools and kindergartens.

“We have several sets of measures. Some are for the general population, they are recommended measures, they are no different from those in a pandemic: avoiding crowding, wearing a mask in crowded closed spaces, proper hygiene, consulting the family doctor when symptoms appear, consulting assessment centers or permanence centers and continuing flu vaccination. In schools and kindergartens: daily triage, use of masks by teachers and possibly by children, provision of disinfection materials. We discussed that the hospitals should ensure the stocks of antivirals and replenish the stocks of protective equipment,” said Rafila.

For employers, it is recommended to avoid crowding in the work spaces, wearing a mask and epidemiological triage. The Minister of Health also stated that in 2-3 weeks we will see a decrease in the number of flu cases

The first two deaths from the flu this season: Two women from Bucharest, aged 25 and 50

The first two deaths caused by the flu virus this season were announced today. It is about two women aged 25 and 50, respectively, from Bucharest. Both were unvaccinated against influenza.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) announced on Thursday the first two deaths confirmed with flu in the current season. The first case was a 25-year-old woman from Bucharest, with no pre-existing medical conditions and no flu vaccination. She was confirmed to have influenza virus type A, subtype H3. The second case was in a 50-year-old woman from Bucharest, who had pre-existing medical problems, but was not vaccinated against influenza. She was confirmed to have influenza virus type A, subtype H1.

According to INSP, in the last week (26.12.2022-01.01.2023) there were over 74,000 cases of respiratory infections.