Health Minister: All hospitals in Romania must be ready to treat Covid-19 patients

All hospitals in Romania must get ready to receive and treat patients infected with COVID-19, Romanian Health Minister Nelu Tataru stated on Thursday.

He said that all medical units must allot 10% of the intensive care beds and 15% of the regular hospital beds for the people infected with the novel coronavirus.

He added that every hospital must make an evaluation.

The move comes following the increasing number of Covid-19 infections and as there are not enough hospital beds for the patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the Covid support hospitals.