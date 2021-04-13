Health minister: No “information” the malfunction that prompted the tragedy at Victor Babes is inside the truck

malfunction from the “Victor Babes” hospital that claimed three lives would have been inside the intensive care mobile unit truck, saying that there is an investigation under way, which will clearly show what’s happened. Health minister Vlad Voiculescu has told a press conference today that there is no “information” that thewould have been inside the intensive care mobile unit truck, saying that there is an investigation under way, which will clearly show what’s happened.

“From the explanations provided by the Emergency Situations Department, that bought the ICU trucks and is operating them, we know it was a problem related to the oxygen pressure. Mr. Arafat assured me that all mobile ICUs are checked every two months, that they all have permits in order“, Voiculescu said, adding that he had requested for the Public Health Direction’s opinion for the mobile ICU to become operational, and that the permit was issued on April 9, resulting that the truck for the Covid patients observed all norms of hygiene and public health.

The minister referred to some maintenance problems reclaimed by the Babes hospital manager two weeks ago, saying “there has been a dialogue with all managers. A company made a pipe of a certain size, which was replaced by another company. It was a system made for the mobile unit, so, in order for it to become operational, two works were necessary”.

The minister further said that he had heard about the incident around 6 p.m. on Monday and that the staff’s priority was to save the other patients in the mobile ICU.



“We know the healthcare system is overloaded, that the staff is tired, that equipment is to the edge, but none of these justify this tragedy”, Voiculescu stated. He said he had called Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan to tell him about the case but the mayor hadn’t answered his call.

“The first thing was to call to make sure there are spare beds in other hospitals. The priority was to find spare seats for the patients. On the spot I tried to see if there are additional explanations, if Police had been informed, and if the victims’ families had been announced”, he mentioned.