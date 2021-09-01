Health minister: Over 70 children infected with Covid-19 hospitalized, five in intensive care

Health minister Ioana Mihăilă announced that there were over 70 children infected with Covid-19 admitted in hospital across Romania, with five of them in intensive care.

“There are over 70 children infected with coronavirus who are hospitalized. According to a report released this morning, five of the hospitalized children are in intensive care”, said the Health minister.

Overall on Tuesday there were 291 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care.

Although the number of children who have COVID and are hospitalized does not currently exceed 10 percent, doctors warn that with the start of school the level of infections can alarmingly increase.

Parents should ask schools about the situation of vaccinated and unvaccinated teachers, said on Monday evening, at Digi24, the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihăilă, when asked if parents would have the right to oppose the entry of those teachers who are not vaccinated.

On the other hand, in the case of children with vulnerabilities at COVID, the possibility to attend online classes will be maintained, the health minister mentioned.

Almost 35,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 have got vaccinated so far in Romania. The number increased by 5,000 compared to the previous report, said, on Sunday, at Digi24, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cîmpeanu.

At the same time, the number of vaccinated people aged 16-19 increased by 3,000. Specifically, we have 34,706 children aged 12 and 15 vaccinated so far, and in the category of 16-19 years there is an increase from 150,000 to 153,000, said the Minister of Education.

Doctor Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, stated that it is very likely that the number of coronavirus infections will reach 1,600 in the second half of September.