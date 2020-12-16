Health minister: People who had Covid-19 will also be able to get the vaccine
The first doses of anti-COVID 19 vaccine, around 10,000, will reach Romania between Christmas and New Year and will be used to vaccinate the medical staff working in the infectious diseases hospitals, Romanian Health minister Nelu Tataru said.
He announced that the vaccination of the population will start in March-April , voicing hope that a great part of the citizens will be vaccinated “by the beginning of summer”.
The coordinator of the vaccination campaign in Romania, military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita used to say recently that Romania aims at vaccinating against COVID-19 around 60-70% of the population, about 13 million Romanians, in the first six months of the campaign.