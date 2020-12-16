Health minister: People who had Covid-19 will also be able to get the vaccine

The first doses of anti-COVID 19 vaccine, around 10,000, will reach Romania between Christmas and New Year and will be used to vaccinate the medical staff working in the infectious diseases hospitals, Romanian Health minister Nelu Tataru said.

He announced that the vaccination of the population will start in March-April , voicing hope that a great part of the citizens will be vaccinated “by the beginning of summer”.

Tătaru explained that those who had COVID-19 will be also able to get vaccinated, but not those who are infected with the virus at that moment.

The minister added that, starting January, Romania will get anti-Covid vaccines on a monthly basis, with a forecast of 600,000 doses in January and around 1 million in February.

Vaccination will take place in vaccination centres that will comprise even 50 chambers, with roughly 1,500 doctors being involved.

“We opted for bigger vaccination centres, such as Bucharest where we consider Romexpo or the National Arena as potential venues. If a regular vaccination centre usually has 4 or 5 rooms, we estimate that a bigger centre such as the National Arena will host around 50 rooms,” the minister said.

The coordinator of the vaccination campaign in Romania, military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita used to say recently that Romania aims at vaccinating against COVID-19 around 60-70% of the population, about 13 million Romanians, in the first six months of the campaign.

“Every day counts – we work at full speed to authorise #COVID19 vaccines that are safe & effective. I welcome @EMA_News bringing forward its meeting to discuss the @pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, before Christmas. Likely that the first Europeans will be vaccinated before end 2020!”, the EC President Ursula von der Leyen twitted on Tuesday.

