Health Ministry amends hospital admission and release conditions for COVID-19 patients

Health Minister Nelu Tătaru has signed an order amending the hospital admission and release conditions for COVID-19 patients.

Therefore, patients with high risk to develop complications, as well as patients with symptoms but with mild forms of the infection will be hospitalised in support hospitals. They will be discharged after minimum 10 days if they have no fever anymore and their symptoms improve for at least 72 hours. Control checks will be conducted on the 8th day from admission.

The patients who have no symptoms and who test positive at the medical check will be discharged after ten days of the treating physician finds it appropriate based on clinical criteria, provided that the patients stay isolated at home until there are 14 days of the isolation period since the moment of admission (4 days from release respectively).

The patients who have no symptoms and who pass the medical check (the test is negative) will be discharged after ten day without being compelled to stay in isolation at home.

In the case of patients on dialysis, they will be kept in hospital 14 days to provide them access to dialysis (a procedure that cannot be done is they are isolated at home).