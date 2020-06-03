Health Ministry to test over 29,000 Romanians for COVID-19 antibodies during June-September

29,029 antibodies tests will be done in Romania during June-September this year within a national campaign conducted by the Health Ministry in order to determine the immunisation level of the Romanian population to Coronavirus. The project will be coordinated by the National Institute for Public Health and the first results are to be available in September.

The decree is to be published in the Official Gazette. The test will check the population’s seroprevalence to the SARS-CoV-2 infection on Romania’s territory.

“According to estimates by the Health Ministry, 29,019 residual serum is to be collected and investigated. We’ll allot RON 1.6 million to the National Institute for Public Health to buy test kits and reactive,” said Health Minister Nelu Tataru.

The public health bodies will select a number of 3-5 laboratories from each county and from Bucharest to participate in the trial. The labs that are running wide samples, over 1,000 per week or over 40,000 samples a year.