The EY organization released the second part of its Global Consumer Health Study, focusing on the future of aging. The Study — based on a survey of 4,500 consumers aged 50 and older across six markets and interviews with more than 30 health executives and aging professionals — finds 60% of respondents rate the aging care system as fair or poor, a sharper critique than for the overall healthcare system (41%) and the mental healthcare system (49%). The study also shows strong demand to age at home with digital support and growing concern over caregiver burnout.

Digital-assisted aging

Seventy-five percent of respondents say they would be likely to take advantage of a “smart home” equipped with sensors and devices to monitor and alert their healthcare team and family to potential emergencies. They also want to live independently, with access to private and shared spaces, and accessible amenities. Respondents indicated their openness to embracing digital tools to assist aging, suggesting a growing comfort with digital solutions that support health and lifestyle needs. Key findings of the study include:

67% of respondents are moderately to extremely likely to use digital technologies that collect health data such as blood pressure to send to their healthcare team.

64% are open to digitally enabled healthcare that provides both virtual and in-person options.

49% indicate openness to AI technologies that analyze their health data to identify health risks as they age, as well as recommend suitable treatments.

Respondents aged 50 to 59 have significantly higher levels of interest in hospital-at-home programs, wearables, virtual care, voice-enabled assistants and AI than those in older age groups.

However, for consumers who may need more than tech-assisted monitoring later in life, 70% say they would be moderately to extremely likely to consider hospital-at-home programs for healthcare. Their top priorities for such programs include receiving basic support for daily living activities, medication assistance, nursing care support and installation of safety equipment in the home.

Kim Dalla Torre, EY Global and Americas Health Leader, says: “Many of the health leaders we interviewed expressed concern about people aged 50 and over being unable to access support in real-time, resulting in costly and often traumatic stays in the emergency department. Our study shows low perceptions of the current system. Thirty-two percent of those respondents who are currently using aged care find it difficult navigate, while 45% of future user respondents seem to dread it. Even though they are not yet needing care they say it is extremely or very difficult to navigate. Health executives are calling for a reset in perceptions so the care takes place in the community, rather than in institutional settings that often generate fear in many.”

Caregivers are burning out

- Advertisement -

The study reveals that current systems rely heavily on the unpaid labour of caregivers. One in five (20%) caregiver respondents spend more than 31 hours a week taking care of a loved one, with the majority (80%) of caregivers spending at least five hours a week on their duties. Nearly half (48%) of caregiver respondents rate the care system as extremely or very difficult to navigate, with women caregivers more likely to rate it as difficult (50% vs. 38% of men). Caregivers state that a lot of their time is wasted on the stressful process of care coordination, including trying to manage multiple phones calls and struggling to find medical advice. Fifty-eight percent of respondents want more education on their roles, responsibilities and the caregiving tasks to keep someone safe at home. Sixty percent say provision of financial support for caregivers will better support them.

Healthspan vs. lifespan

According to the study, health executives are calling for a shift from the current treatment-focused model to a wellness model across health systems globally. Evidence points to the importance of nutrition, socialization, mobility and intellectual challenges in aging well, and some professionals are pushing for cognitive screenings to become a routine part of primary care. Yet, the study reveals that only 25% of respondents participate in social clubs; 26% follow a personalized nutrition plan, 43% follow a fitness plan and 50% undertake intellectual challenges. These gaps highlight opportunities for health organizations to improve the levers that impact healthy aging.

Linda Hill, EY Global and Americas Consumer and Health Leader, says: “We are pouring untold resources into an unsustainable care delivery model that is likely to clash with segments of consumers who view aging more in terms of living well, with a longer healthspan empowered by technology. These consumers use digital tools to track steps, count protein grams, monitor for heart irregularities, measure water intake and analyze their sleep.

Our research points to the need for a more integrated ecosystem, actionable data insights, seamless navigation, better caregiver support and a realignment of funds to focus on prevention. By centering care in the home and community, health organizations have a fantastic opportunity to deliver better outcomes and experiences for consumers, their families, their budgets and society.”

The study offers health organizations five areas of focus to move health systems forward and to keep consumers healthier as they age:

Empower consumers to manage their own health destiny. Transform care models to improve community-based support and navigation so people can remain at home longer. Take advantage of consumer openness to digital technologies. Build awareness of the benefits of community care to involve stakeholders in shifting investment from acute to preventative care. Support caregivers to alleviate burden.

The report is available at: https://www.ey.com/en_gl/insights/health/how-will-you-deliver-the-care-that-consumers-want-as-they-age