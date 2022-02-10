How many vaccinated and unvaccinated people have had COVID-19 lately?

51.4% of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the week of January 31-February 6 were registered in unvaccinated persons, and 48.6 in vaccinated, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

In the same week, 41.4% of cases were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Timiş, Cluj, Constanţa and Prahova. Out of those who got vaccinated against COVID, 43% were either immediately after immunization or more than six months after the last dose.

INSP also reports that during January 31-February 6, 24.8% of the total deaths caused by SARS-COV-2 were reported in the counties of Suceava, Constanţa, Bihor, Cluj and Maramureş.

More than three quarters (78.2%) of these deaths were in unvaccinated people.

Since the beginning of the pandemic till now, 86% of the total Covid-related deaths were recorded in people over 60, and 54.6% of deaths in men. INSP mentions that 93.3% of the dead patients due to Covid-19 i had at least one associated comorbidity.